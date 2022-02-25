Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,481 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $22,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In other news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Apartment Income REIT Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.