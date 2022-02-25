Brokerages Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Limoneira reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In related news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $72,682.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMNR stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $252.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -130.43%.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

