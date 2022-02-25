United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United Security Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

UBFO opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $141.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.81. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

In related news, COO David L. Eytcheson acquired 9,973 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,778.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Mackovak purchased 10,800 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,184.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,513 shares of company stock worth $279,648 over the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

