StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $230.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.28. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.
About Timberland Bancorp (Get Rating)
Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.
