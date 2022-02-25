StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $230.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.28. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

