TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of TESS stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 92,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

