HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) PT Raised to GBX 725 at Barclays

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 615 ($8.36) to GBX 725 ($9.86) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.80) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.80) to GBX 590 ($8.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,277,000 after acquiring an additional 249,921 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 281,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

