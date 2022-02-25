TD Securities Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $150.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.47.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.27 and a 1 year high of $136.55. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 686.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 42,953 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,305,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,074 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

