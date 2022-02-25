Credit Suisse Group Raises Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $38.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.

KHC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.