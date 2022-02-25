Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 48,260 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,120,594 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 48,260 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $37,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 13.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TRIP opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

TripAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.