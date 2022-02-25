Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 3,434 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,881,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Waterstone Financial worth $38,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $478.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 25.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.60%. This is a boost from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

