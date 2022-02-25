Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STOK. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $20.09 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $739.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $87,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $139,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

