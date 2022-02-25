Citigroup Lowers Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $10.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

PLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE PLTR opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 6.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 189,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $3,976,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,951 shares of company stock worth $8,688,235 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Natixis grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 39.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 725,796 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 214,760 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,506,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

