Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,121,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,215 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $39,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Vector Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter worth $599,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VGR opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.07. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

