Avnet (AVT) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT – Get Rating) is one of 24 public companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Avnet to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avnet and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet $19.53 billion $193.11 million 9.04 Avnet Competitors $3.73 billion $184.86 million 3.95

Avnet has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Avnet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Avnet pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Avnet pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 26.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Avnet has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Avnet is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Avnet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet 2.11% 11.28% 5.12% Avnet Competitors -182.88% -90.72% -2.92%

Risk & Volatility

Avnet has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avnet’s competitors have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Avnet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Avnet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Avnet and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 0 2 1 1 2.75 Avnet Competitors 74 329 446 20 2.47

Avnet presently has a consensus target price of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.09%. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 23.89%. Given Avnet’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avnet has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Avnet beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc. engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources. The company was founded by Charles Avnet in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

