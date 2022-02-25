Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 485 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $133.62 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $128.70 and a twelve month high of $241.43. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

