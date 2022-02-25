Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 11,710 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HNI were worth $40,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.93. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $46.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 73.81%.

In related news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,043,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,522 shares of company stock worth $2,437,457. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

