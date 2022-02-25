Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $386,000 in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 19.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after buying an additional 43,462 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 440.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $186.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.38. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

