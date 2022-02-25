Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Post by 547.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after acquiring an additional 383,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Post by 592.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Post by 287.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 219,170 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Post by 11.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,016,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POST stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.76. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $118.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

