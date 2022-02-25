Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 419.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,215 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.59.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $222.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

