Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $433,000 Investment in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 43.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 17.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ NTUS opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $819.65 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $29.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
In related news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Natus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.
