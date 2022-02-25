Gina Mastantuono Sells 719 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $406,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $1,185,948.40.

On Monday, January 10th, Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80.

NOW stock opened at $573.95 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 503.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

