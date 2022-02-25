Susquehanna Increases NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $7.70

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,078,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,335,000 after buying an additional 85,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,900 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,591 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,786 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

