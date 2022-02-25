Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Gap Up to $10.10

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $10.67. Cognyte Software shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 8,687 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $732.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cognyte Software by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after buying an additional 272,286 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognyte Software by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,941,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after buying an additional 995,237 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cognyte Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cognyte Software by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 25,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

