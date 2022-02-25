HighTower Advisors LLC Has $475,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.83. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $177.49.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

