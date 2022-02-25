Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,474 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBI. FMR LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 1,923,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,831,000 after purchasing an additional 574,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,854,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 87,433 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 83,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick bought 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PBI opened at $4.79 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $843.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.