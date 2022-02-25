Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Y stock opened at $662.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $669.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $665.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $605.14 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.77 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

