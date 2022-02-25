Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Amundi purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,886,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,829,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,317 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,570,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,576 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWM opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

