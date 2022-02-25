Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,796 M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,796 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,178,000 after purchasing an additional 321,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,863,000 after purchasing an additional 172,262 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,804,000 after purchasing an additional 98,345 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 32.0% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Shares of MDC opened at $42.21 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

