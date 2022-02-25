HighTower Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 508,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 1,080.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 297,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after buying an additional 272,002 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 278,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after buying an additional 194,513 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 230,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 138,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GXC opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day moving average is $108.97. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $144.85.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

