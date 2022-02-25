David Ian Mckay Sells 4,077 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total value of C$577,611.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$832,061.39.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32.

Shares of RY opened at C$137.61 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$108.15 and a 12-month high of C$149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$196.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$141.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$133.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9499989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.43.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

