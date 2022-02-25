ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins Sells 3,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $431,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $170.63 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $91.46 and a one year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.62 and its 200 day moving average is $189.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWAV. raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical (Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.