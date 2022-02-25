INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Purchases 6,201 Shares

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $471,027.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 1,112 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,512.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,792,000.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 40,492 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,077,392.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 2,060 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $156,477.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 40,654 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,053,521.94.

On Monday, January 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.76 per share, for a total transaction of $7,576,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,334 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $426,293.28.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,813 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.98 per share, for a total transaction of $464,923.74.

INDT stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $780.04 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -23.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,039,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,334,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 653,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 70,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 100,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, INDUS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.