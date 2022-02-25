Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

BDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a “na” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

BDT opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95. The stock has a market cap of C$497.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$8.10 and a twelve month high of C$10.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

