Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $36.45, but opened at $41.50. Overstock.com shares last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 270,785 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,295,000 after buying an additional 94,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 172,843 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

