Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.45

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 48523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.01.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

