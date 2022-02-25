Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $4.72

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $5.02. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 16,599 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.
About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)
Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc
