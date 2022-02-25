Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $417.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $417.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $431.19.

Deere & Company stock opened at $342.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.14. The firm has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 79,752 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,505,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

