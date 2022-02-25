HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after purchasing an additional 171,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,908,000 after purchasing an additional 105,348 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 996,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,819,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $95.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.77.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on H. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.69.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

