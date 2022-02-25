Credit Suisse Group Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $68.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.09.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Capital World Investors bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $303,481,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,096,000 after buying an additional 1,726,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $236,171,000 after buying an additional 1,673,191 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

