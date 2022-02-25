Morgan Stanley Lowers Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $365.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $397.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MOH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.40.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $307.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $209.22 and a 52-week high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

