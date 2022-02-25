Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on A. Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A stock opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.