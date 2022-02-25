BMO Capital Markets Increases JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Price Target to $15.00

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $141.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.63. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.80. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 115.58% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 3,574 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $32,201.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 10,368 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $106,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,575 shares of company stock worth $580,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 8.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

