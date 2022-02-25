The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $55,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

TJX Companies stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.