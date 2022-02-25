Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 98,400 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $573.94 million, a P/E ratio of 118.67 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $88,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

