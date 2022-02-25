Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 40,700 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 27,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,264,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.96.

Shares of GLPG opened at $65.56 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $87.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.74.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

