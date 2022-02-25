Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,037 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $117,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.