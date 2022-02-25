Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $45,000,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $211,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 27,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $134.34 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

