Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 451,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lifeway Foods were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 72.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $4.61 on Friday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

