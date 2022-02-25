Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Security National Financial were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after acquiring an additional 201,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 28.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 30,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $781,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Security National Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $9.71 on Friday. Security National Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

