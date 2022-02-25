The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $744,791 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.